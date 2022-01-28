Two students in Celeste ISD’s Beta Club won first place awards at the Texas Beta State Convention in Grapevine last Friday and Saturday.
At their state and national conventions each year, Beta teams participate in a variety of onsite competitions, and the two Celeste students who earned first place recognitions in their respective competitions were Koby Brown, for agri-science, and Kylie Dunn, for the onsite art competition.
In his competition, Brown had to complete an online test on agri-science topics.
“I’ve been in FFA since I was in the third grade and I’ve been showing chickens and pigs at fairs for years. About a year ago, I showed my first steer,” Brown said. “I’m leaning toward majoring in agribusiness in college.
Meanwhile, for Dunn’s competition, the onsite art contest, she had two hours to create an original piece of artwork based on a given theme.
“In our prompt, we were told to walk around the site and find something to use in our piece, and the theme was ‘communication,’” Dunn said. “Outside, I came across a woman talking on her cellphone, so I drew a picture of her walking in front of a field filled with animals.
“I thought that since it was supposed to be about communication, that having both the woman talking on her cellphone and the animals showed different kinds of communication,” Dunn explained.
In terms of long-term goals, Dunn hopes to major in horticulture and floral design in college, and to eventually own her own nursery.
The two first place wins were made that much sweeter for Celeste’s Beta team as it was the chapter’s second-ever state competition. For most of the year, the school’s Beta Club focuses on living by the national organization’s motto: “Let us lead by serving others.”
“We really stress service projects, like our canned food drive, with our group,” said Celeste High School teacher and Beta Club sponsor Lisa York. “Our group in Celeste has been around for at least 10 years, but this was only their second time going to the state convention, so I told them to go out and have fun, and to watch the other teams and be inspired to try new ways of being a leader and serving others.
“It was also an opportunity for them to step out of their comfort zone and that it’s OK to go out and take a chance,” York said.
After their first place wins at the Texas Beta State Convention, both Brown and Dunn are slated to continue to the national convention in Nashville in July.
