A new non-profit organization that uses fishing to raise funds for families dealing with a potentially deadly illness put its concept into practice Thursday in Greenville.
If the fish happened to be biting, so much the better.
Jamie Alkire, creator of Dusty’s Lines of Love, was one of a handful of the group’s supporters who headed to the pond at Graham Park to do a little fishing.
The objective was also to introduce the organization to a crew from WFAA in Dallas, which was producing a feature for the station’s Daybreak program.
Alkire established the foundation in honor of her late son, Dusty Lane Brock, who was 16 when he passed away from acute lymphocytic leukemia eight years ago. In the past few months, Alkire has been meeting with state officials, seeking to provide fishing equipment for children and teens that have been affected from illnesses.
“Our goal is to get the community as involved as possible. We are actively seeking volunteers and fishing people to donate time for these kids for upcoming events,” Alkire said.
Alkire’s family grew up in Hunt County and the organization intends to stage future events on area lakes, along with other activities for those who are affected by the disease.
It didn’t take long for there to be a little excitement during the session as Stoney Miller landed a trout within just a few minutes.
The fish was likely a survivor of the recent Trout Bout Fishing Derby held at the lake in late January. The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Academy Sports and Outdoors released 2,000 trout during the event.
Additional information on the foundation is available online at dustylinesoflove.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.