By Alice Reese
Herald-Banner Contributor
“Extra! Extra!”
Meet the newsboys and girls who sell publisher Joseph Pulitzer’s “New York World” newspaper on the streets of the big city in “Newsies,” a rollicking Broadway musical onstage at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium in downtown Greenville.
The Greenville Family Theater follows its amazing run of theatrical achievements with the presentation of a classic underdog story inspired by the actual newsboys strike of 1899. With a huge (75-plus) cast of singers, dancers and acrobats, “Newsies” blends romance, comic antics and dramatic social issues into a dynamic production with a Tony Award-winning musical score and eye-popping dance numbers.
Because the Greenville Family Theater boasts so many talented performers, some roles have been double cast. For instance, journalist Katherine is played by Mary Alyce Holleman as well as by Makenzie Hyde. Both Adele Money and Alex Delgado portray newsie Racetrack. Triple casting allows Bobby Hale, Ella Selph and Charlie Holleman to each play young Les.
Charismatic Jack Kelly (Juan Botero) leads the newsboys and newsgirls in a strike against Pulitzer (Austin Hutson), the wealthy owner who raised the newsies’ prices from 50 cents to 60 cents per 100 papers. Despite the newsies’ hardships from the price increase, Pulitzer merely concentrates on his profits.
“But it’s so rough on the children,” says Pulitzer’s secretary, Hannah (Avery Tibboel). To make matters worse, newspaper distributor Weisel (Abigail Weimar) enjoys tormenting the newsies with “Cash up front. New day! New price!”
While Jack, Davey (Gus Holleman), Davy’s tiny sibling Les and the other newsies are beaten by hired bullies, Crutchie (George Holleman, Emily Collins) is attacked with the crutch and delivered to the miserable detention center known as the Refuge.
Katherine shows a copy of the New York Sun’s front page photo with her story about the strikers, and the previously demoralized newsies cheer up instantly. The “Newsies Stop the World” headline inspires joy. Racetrack belts out “Look at me—I’m the King of New York” and is joined by the ensemble of singers and dancers.
Each musical number remains memorable—Jack’s dream of “Santa Fe,” the newsies’ “Carry the Banner,” Miss Medda Larkin’s (Sydnee Hawkins, Rebekah Oglesby) “That’s Rich,” the Bowery Beauties, Jack and Katherine’s “I Never Planned on You/Don’t Come A-Knocking,” “The World Will Know” by Jack, Davey and Crutchie, reprised by the newsies, Jack and Katherine’s “Something to Believe In” and the newsies’ anthem “Seize the Day.”
“Newsies” offers stunning dance sequences and spectacular gymnastic stunts. The high- spirited dance numbers reflect the time period with Irish jigs and flawless step dancing. Choreographer Margaret Smith and her assistant Ariel Ross deserve kudos along with acro-choreographer Jennifer Snyder. Smith and Ross also choreographed the convincing fight scenes.
Four massive movable structures provide an elaborate framework serving as the principal “Newsies” set. The construction represents various locations such as the newsies’ lodging house and its rooftop, Jack’s “penthouse.”
The steps and ladders suggest the alleys and fire escapes where the newsies scamper away from the Delancey brothers (Quinn Lucas and Tristan Hall), the goons and the cops. In addition, the set provides “windows” in a church where nuns give food and drink to the newsies. Jimmy Hyde designed the set.
With “Newsies,” veteran Greenville Family Theater creative director Amy Hale skillfully directs another challenging and exciting Broadway show. Hale also serves as the music director. Ellene Weimar directs the orchestra.
NOTABLE LINES:
“We’s a family!” “If it’s not in the paper, it never happened.” “Welcome to my theater and to your revolution!” “Ragtag gang of ragamuffins wants to take on the King of New York!” “Youse got youseselves in the pape!” “This is so much better than school!”
“Newsies” continues at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium Sat. July 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fri. July 16 at 7 p.m. and Sat. July 17 at 2 p.m. and 7p.m. Tickets are available at https://showtimeatthegma.com/events/. Call 903-457-3179 or go to the GMA Box Office at 2821 Washington St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
