This Saturday and Sunday, firefighters with the Cash Fire Department will be at the intersection of State Highway 34 and State Highway 276 in Quinlan (near the EZ-Mart and Soulman’s Bar-B-Que), collecting donations for their fill-the-boot campaign.
“There’s not really a set goal for how much we’re trying to raise but any money that’s donated to us will be used to buy new gear and anything else that will help us serve people the best we can,” Cash Fire Chief Ryan Biggers said.
Those who would like to donate to the Cash Fire Department but won’t be heading through Quinlan this weekend can arrange to do so by calling the station at (903) 883-3531.
