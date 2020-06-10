A local agency that seeks to support children in the foster care system is taking time next month to offer a night of fun for the adults in the community, most notably the ladies.
Court Appointed Special Advocates for Hunt County will be hosting the Hunt County Ladies Night Out fundraiser on July 16. The event, “Bachelors, Bags & Bingo” will feature bachelors modeling designer handbags, which can be won by playing bingo and starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Texan Theater in downtown Greenville.
Those attending the evening’s festivities will also have the opportunity to select the CASA for Hunt County Bachelor of the Year via monetary voting.
The night will also include hors d’eouvres, adult beverages, a silent auction of bling items and purchasable chances for a Golden Ticket item.
Tickets are on sale now and available for $40 each until June 20, and then $50 each until the day of the event. The admission ticket includes 12 games of bingo with at least three cards to play each game.
Additional information is available online at www.casaforhuntcounty.org.
CASA volunteers advocate for children who have been removed from their abusive and/or neglectful homes and placed into the foster care system.
In 2019, CASA for Hunt County served a total of 355 Hunt County children.
CASA for Hunt County needs volunteer advocates, especially men.
To become a CASA volunteer, a person must be age 21 or older, pass criminal and CPS background checks, and complete a 30-hour training course.
For more information about CASA volunteer work or to register for a training course, call 903-450-4410 or send an email to CASA’s Volunteer Recruiter Trainer Kelly Reed at casakellyrg@outlook.com.
