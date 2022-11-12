Since 2004, churches across the country have showed their commitment to supporting the most vulnerable populations in their communities through Stand Sunday—a globally recognized day of prayer for children and families involved in foster care. This year, CASA for Hunt County is joining alongside them.
Stand Sunday is Nov. 13 and it’s a day to think about the children impacted by the foster care system. In the United States, there are approximately 424,000 foster youth and the average age for foster youth is 6 1/2. Sadly, about 20,000 youth age out of the foster care system each year and often without any family or family-like connections.
“You may not be able to change the world, but you can change the life of one,” said Lori Cope, executive director of CASA for Hunt County.
“It takes a community to care for children, and that’s what these places of worship are – a community. Our hope is to inform all the diverse faith organizations in our area on ways they can make a difference for the children in foster care in Hunt County.”
Children come into foster care when their families are in crisis and are sometimes placed in foster homes far away from everyone and everything they know and love. Through no fault of their own, they face the risk of negative outcomes like homelessness, substance use and incarceration.
“Every one of these children, whatever their current circumstances, deserves every possible chance to succeed in life,” said Cope.
In addition to praying for these children and their families on Stand Sunday, Cope explained that faith organizations can make a difference by encouraging members to become CASA volunteers.
While Stand Sunday is sponsored by the Christian Alliance for Orphans (CAFO), CASA for Hunt County encourages all people and groups to get involved in supporting these children and families.
“Whether you’re religious or not, and whether you practice prayer or not, we hope you will think of children in foster care on Stand Sunday,” Cope said. “We also hope you’ll consider ways you can support these children and their families, like becoming a CASA volunteer.”
To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, visit casaforhuntcounty.org or BecomeACASA.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.