Are you more of a Candy Corner or a Cornado?
You’ll have the chance to find out later this month as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Hunt County hosts its second annual Cornhole Tournament. Two-person teams are being invited to sign up for the event on March 26. Doors and concessions are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and bags will fly starting at noon inside the Wolfe City High School gymnasium.
The entry fee is $100 per team and includes two meal tickets and two CASA event T-shirts. Awards will be presented to first to third place teams. Pre-registration for teams is due by March 25.
Spectators are welcome to watch and cheer on their favorite teams at no charge. There will also be a silent auction, along with food and concessions event T-shirt sales.
At halftime there will be a Cornhole Shot Contest. Entry will be $10 for two bags to try a full court hole-in-one for a major prize.
CASA provides volunteers who advocate for Hunt County's children placed into foster care.
Those wanting to register or who may want additional information can contact CASA for Hunt County at 903-450-4410 or casa4huntcounty@msn.com
And for the record, a Candy Corn is considered a weak toss, while a Cornado is the highest scoring player.
