Proudly carrying flags as they walked through three different stretches in Hunt County, participants in this year’s Carry the Load walk took to the streets to raise awareness for America’s veterans, especially those who died in the line of duty or took their own lives due to PTSD or other struggles.
“This is my fourth walk, and I do it in memory of my husband [Scott Williams], who served in the Army and took his life six years ago,” said Talaine Williams, of Greenville, who is, herself, a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
“I just love that I get to do this in honor of veterans with others who want to do the same,” Williams said.
Carry the Load is a nationwide event that started coming through Greenville seven years ago, as part of the walk’s East Coast Relay, which moves from West Point, New York to Dallas, Texas.
In addition to supporting the country’s military veterans, the walk also honors first responders.
Taking part in his sixth walk, Dallas firefighter David Diggs walked through Greenville in honor of his fellow Dallas firefighter, Lt. Todd Krodle, who died while putting out a fire in 2011.
“Yes, this is important because it celebrates our military, but we include first responders in it because police, firefighters and EMTs are sort of the ‘everyday military’ that serve their communities,” Diggs said.
Carry the Load is a non-profit that was founded by a group of former Navy Seals to raise funds and awareness for both veterans and their surviving families. The founders, in particular, designed the event with hopes of reminding communities of the meaning of Memorial Day.
The group’s trek through Hunt County included stretches in Campbell, and two in Greenville (one that started at the Farmers Market, and another that started at Gibson Automotive).
