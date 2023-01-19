Carl Jameson has launched a campaign for the Greenville City Council Place 3 seat.
“After A lot of thought and encouragement from several residents, I have decided to offer my name for Greenville council. The current council accomplished some important work, but we can do better for the residents of Greenville. We need some fresh thinking and ideals around the council table,” he said in a news release announcing his candidacy.
Jameson said he intends to talk with residents and hear their concerns and ideas. He said he intends to release on Facebook a comprehensive plan that will focused on four key priorities:
- Transparent and fiscal responsible government
- Great opportunities for families
- Community of strength
- Economic development
The Place 3 seat is currently held by Councilwoman Kristen Washington.
The election will take place May 6.
