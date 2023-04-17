After three rounds of voting Saturday, singer-songwriter Carissa Carter, of Sulphur Springs, rose to the top among 12 finalists to be named “The Voice of Hunt County.”
“It’s been a phenomenal weekend,” said Joel Weaver, who was one of the judges. “We had 19 marvelously talented singers. All deserved to be a finalist, but we were limited to 12.
“And congratulations to Carissa Carter for taking the trophy,” Weaver added. “Hunt County is unbelievably rich with talent.”
In addition to singing a large repertoire of songs by other artists, Carter also recently released her first album of original material, “The Scratches: Part 1.” She’s also a student in the honors college at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and successfully defended her thesis earlier this month, titled “The Truth is Scandalously Important: An Analysis of Politician Gender and Apologies in the Context of Sexual Scandals.”
While the contest was a showcase of area talent, it was also a major fundraiser for CASA of Hunt County.
Volunteers with CASA advocate for children who have been removed from abusive homes and placed into foster care. Through their advocacy, CASA volunteers build a rapport with the children they represent and speak for their best interests throughout the case.
“Close to $18,000 was raised to benefit the county’s children, who are victims of child abuse, and are served by CASA’s passionate and highly-effective volunteer advocates,” CASA Executive Director Lori Cope said. “Thank you to everyone who supported this fundraising event.”
Hosted by the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, the two-day contest was the inaugural Voice of Hunt County, and the plan is that a different non-profit will be selected each year as the benefactor.
