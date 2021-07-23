Just as the worst of the summer’s heat is settling in, community health centers across the area have plans to help cool things off by dishing up free snow cones next month.
The free snow cones from Kona Ice are being offered August 8-14 in observance of the upcoming National Heath Center Week, sponsored by Carevide.
“We'll actually have two events in Greenville,” said Carevide’s Casey Kent Smith
The snow cones will be offered in Greenville between 4 and 6 p.m. August 4 at the Carevide Women’s Center, 4311 Wesley Street and between 4 and 6 p.m. August 17 at the Carevide Pediatric Center, 3005 Joe Ramsey Boulevard.
Snow cones are also set to be given away at the health care centers in Cooper August 3, Bonham August 5, Kaufman August 10, Farmersville August 11, and and Sulphur Springs August 12.
Carevide is a nonprofit community health center with six medical sites, plus dental, pediatrics, women's health, behavioral health, and school-based services serving Hunt, Fannin, Collin, Kaufman, Delta, and Hopkins county.
National Health Center Week is designed as a way for the agency to recognize and celebrate the successes of its patients, staff, board members, and community members.
