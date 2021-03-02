A Royse City woman has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death last fall of a Greenville teenager.
Lauren Brooke Bohme was indicted on the charge Friday by the Hunt County grand jury. The charges were made public Monday morning.
Bohme, 18, was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center Thursday evening, where she was being held in lieu of $1 million bond.
Bohme was taken into custody in Colorado in mid-January by the U.S. Marshal’s Service on a warrant on a charge of murder involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville.
An indictment was filed by the grand jury against Damien Christian Osborn, 18, in relation to the same case. Osborn was also arrested alongside Bohme in Colorado, but he had not been booked into the Hunt County Jail as of Monday morning.
Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched at around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30 to a reported aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized due to his injuries, and was reported to have died the night of Nov. 23, 2020.
Warrants had also been issued for Bohme concerning her arrest in November 2019 by the Royse City Police Department on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bohme had an attorney appointed to represent her on the charges and was released on a total of $35,000 bond.
Capital murder is punishable upon conviction by the death penalty or life in prison without parole.
Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.
Dates for arraignment hearings on the indictments were not immediately scheduled.
