A candlelight vigil has been scheduled for a Greenville High School student, the victim of a Monday afternoon accident in which a car crashed into a house and resulted in her death.
Meanwhile, the Greenville Police Department has released a few more details of the incident which caused the death of Aramis Mora.
The Greenville High School Facebook page announced Tuesday afternoon the vigil for Amora would be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the family’s home, 4701 Wesley Street.
A statement issued by the police department indicated officers responded to the 4700 block of Henry Street on Monday about a major accident. As officers arrived on-scene it was discovered that a vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a house. One of the residents of the house was killed. The driver of the vehicle, who sustained unknown injuries, was flown by helicopter to a Metroplex hospital.
The investigation into the accident was reported to be on-going Tuesday and no additional information was available.
The Greenville Independent School District issued a statement Monday indicating that Mora was killed when the car struck her house. Aramis was reported to be learning virtually from home when the crash occurred.
The school district’s statement indicated Aramis attended Greenville ISD schools her entire life, starting at Crockett Elementary as a kindergartener and also attending Carver Elementary, the Sixth Grade Center and Greenville Middle School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.