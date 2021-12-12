Filing ends soon for anyone wishing to file for next year’s political party primary elections.
New redistricting maps means Hunt County voters will be seeing some new faces throwing their hats in the ring for statewide and national races.
And while there will apparently be some contested races for spots in Hunt County, they may only be in the Republican Party primary.
The filing period for county, district and statewide offices in the March 1, 2022 primaries ends at 6 p.m. Monday.
Whether the new districts approved earlier this year by the Texas Legislature will actually be used for the elections is still to be determined, as a federal lawsuit is seeking to have the redrawn maps thrown out.
Under the current plan, Hunt County moved from U.S. House of Representatives District 4 to House District 3, along with most of Collin County. The county remains under State Senate District 2 and House District 2.
As of Friday morning, the office of Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott was reporting that incumbent Van Taylor of Plano had filed for the GOP nomination for House District 3 and is facing Keith Self of McKinney for the position.
On the Democratic Party side, Doc Shelby of Royse City will be facing Sandeep Srivastava of Plano in seeking the nomination for the position.
Hunt County was shifted from State Senate District 2 to District 8, currently represented by Angela Paxton. Paxton, the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has filed for the GOP nomination in seeking reelection and as of Tuesday was the only candidate to have filed for the office.
As far as candidates running for positions in Hunt County, many of them are incumbents and all running for the Republican Party nominations.
As of the most recent report, 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench, County Judge Bobby W. Stovall, County Court at Law No. 1 Judge Timothy S. Linden, District Clerk Susan Spradling, County Clerk Kelly Elaine Wineinger, County Treasurer Brittni Turner, County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Steven M. Harrison, Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 Sheila D. Linden, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Kerry L. Crews and Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Christie Roundtree had filed for reelection, seeking nomination in the GOP primary. All are so far unopposed.
Incumbent Becky Landrum has filed for reelection to the office of Hunt County Clerk 2023 as a Republican candidate and will be facing Kelly Elaine Wineinger.
incumbent Randy Strait has announced he is running for reelection for Hunt County Commissioner for Precinct 2 in the Republican primary and he will be facing David H. McNabb Jr. and David Monroe.
Two people, Clay Rankin and Charles “Adam” Dominguez, have filed seeking the GOP nomination for the office of Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, which had been filled by McNabb.
Meanwhile, Hunt County Democratic Party Chairman Larry Davis is feeling a bit lonesome.
“So far I’m the only Democrat filing,” Davis said. “Hope that changes by Monday.”
But even after the filing period closes, there may still be changes which take place in terms of who may or may not be in the running next March.
The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Dec. 6 challenging the maps the state legislature approved in October, claiming they do not recognize the Latino population growth in the state and are in violation of the Voting Rights Act.
"The Legislature refused to recognize the State's growing minority electorate," the lawsuit states. "Although the Texas Congressional delegation expanded from 36 to 38 seats, Texas designed the two new seats to have Anglo voting majorities."
Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said the complaint also alleges several of the redrawn districts were constructed with discriminatory practices and through a rushed process with minimal opportunity for public comment or expert testimony.
According to the 2020 Census, the state gained approximately 4 million new residents during the past decade, almost all of which is attributed to minority population increases. That explosive growth led the state to also gain two new congressional seats.
At least as of now, early voting for the March 1, 2022 primaries begins on Feb. 14.
