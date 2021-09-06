Recently, teacher, speaker, horseman and Campbell resident Michael Johnson debuted his tenth book, “The Story of Blue, a Rope Horse” at the Commerce Public Library. Part of a trilogy which includes “Healing Shine-A Spiritual Assignment” (2007) and “The Trials of Joe Ben Black-Confessions of a Rope Horse” (2014), the third volume continues Johnson’s engaging stories about his life juxtaposed with his 20-year companionship with “the heart horse” known as Blue.
Johnson, who grew up in New Boston as a third generation rodeo cowboy, came to East Texas State College at 18 and somehow convinced the college to admit him.
“I was just a mess,” he said. “I was a rodeo bum with 13 F’s in a row. But something happened. They reached me. They got me. Before I knew it, I was a school teacher. Then I was a professor at the university.”
HOW TO MAKE A’S
Inspired by psychology professor Dr. Samuel Cochran, Johnson changed his ways.
“He told me that I already knew how to fail, but he could show me how to make A’s,” the author said. “Then he gets a history book.”
“Pick a question out of the first chapter,” said the professor. “Write that down and then do that nine times. Now tell me aloud nine times.”
“The question was ‘When did the Civil War start?’” I said. “He had me do that fifty times!”
“I know you are registered for this history class,” he said. ”I know the professor. He’s going to
give you a quiz on Friday over the first five chapters. All you need to do is go through all of those chapters, and you pick out what you would ask as a question if you were the teacher— forty items. Just do that with all five chapters.’’
“My goodness, Dr. Cochran,” I said. “We spent 25 minutes on this one question. If I did that with five chapters, I’d be up all night.”
“That’s how you make A’s!” he said.
“You mean that you don’t have to be smart,” I said.
“Well that helps, but you can outwork them and stay close to them,” he said.
“And I did. I never made a B,C,D or F ever again. My IQ didn’t go up, but my work ethic went up a lot.”
TEACHERS AND MENTORS
Johnson remains indebted to those who have enabled his achievements.
“The teacher becomes the most special person,” Johnson said. “I believe that in my life and in my bones. Whenever you want to do anything important—hit a golf ball, play the piano, rope a steer, train a horse, do good in sales, return to college—you have to do it yourself. You can’t depend on anyone. Paradoxically, you can’t do it alone. You have to get somebody to help you. You have to get a teacher who knows how to do the thing that you want to do....Those teachers or mentors are masters at showing us that we can do things that we didn’t dream we could do.”
As a teacher, he remained haunted by the kids who sat in the back of his class.
“It was me sitting there,” he said. “Now I have this ever increasing sense of obligation. So many helped me, and I have to pay them back. But I never will get them paid back.”
In addition, Johnson includes his numerous “cowboying” mentors as those to whom he owes a debt.
BLUE, A ROPE HORSE
“The Story of Blue” follows Johnson’s sometimes comical but also moving adventures with Blue and also with his cowdog Rowdy. As he recounts his participation in a myriad of team roping events, the master storyteller includes his observations about people and animals.
In Johnson’s books, some of the animals talk. Prompted by his wife Sherry, the author read a passage from “Blue” in the speaking voice of the horse. It’s a heavenly conversation with horse maker Manuel about plans to join “Pop” and become a rope horse. Blue has a speech impediment and cannot pronounce his R’s.
“I know you made me with a lotta’ skill, talent and speed,” said Blue. “And Pop’s been waised awound horses all his life. His daddy and uncles and ‘nem was all bull doggers and calf-wopers, so he ain’t one of ‘dem stupid people who don’t know how to tweat horses. We gonna’ be a team.”
No other description fits Johnson better than ‘raconteur,” which one dictionary identifies as “a person who can regale his or her listeners with riveting stories, usually funny, sometimes dramatic.” But this raconteur also writes captivating prose. Reading “The Story of Blue” elicits joy along with an examination of life’s deepest questions...with wise and comforting truths channeled through a horse named Blue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.