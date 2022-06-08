An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death for a man whose body was found Monday evening near a vehicle that had caught fire just north of Greenville.
Authorities have identified the man as Jerry Wayne Morrison, 74, of Campbell.
Hunt County Justice of the Peace Wayne Money said Wednesday that an autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death. Requesting an autopsy is routine anytime a cause of death can not be immediately determined, Money noted.
“There’s a lot of questions, but not a lot of answers,” Money said.
Greenville police reported that at about 5:50 p.m. Monday, units with the Greenville Fire Department responded to a possible grass fire in the area of FM 499 and FM 118. The responding units located about 15 acres on fire north of Lee Street, with limited access from County Road 4103.
As crews battled the blaze, they discovered a burning vehicle and a deceased person, Morrison, near the automobile. They requested that Greenville police and the city fire marshal respond to the scene.
The incident remained under investigation Wednesday by Greenville police and the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Anyone with information can contact police Detective Russell Stillwagoner at rstillwagoner@ci.greenville.tx.us or 903-453-0427.
Stillwagoner declined comment Wednesday concerning the incident.
