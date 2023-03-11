Like Caddo Mills, Quinlan and Royse City ISD, Campbell ISD is also holding a bond election this May.
Amounting to $10.3 million, Campbell ISD’s proposed bond is to pay for the construction of additional classrooms, a new agricultural wing and new restrooms. If approved, the bond is also supposed to help fund multiple safety and security improvements.
The proposed projects were recommended by a 20-member facility advisory committee (comprised of parents, teachers, district staff, and other community members) who met multiple times in the fall to consider which of the district’s facility needs should get top priority.
Some of the issues the committee identified were:
• The need to increase the capacity of its elementary classrooms so they can accommodate the Texas Education Agency’s 22-1 student-to-teacher ratio.
• Additional space is also needed for intervention instruction, as students and teachers are currently having to use makeshift spaces like storage closets.
• New restrooms are needed as there are currently only six stalls available for 150 high school students.
• The detached location of the existing agricultural facility creates challenges for safety and security.
“I sincerely appreciate the service of the district’s Facility Advisory Committee and Board of Trustees for helping prepare for the future in Campbell ISD and enhancing academic opportunities for our students,” said Campbell ISD Supt. Dr. Denise Morgan.
If approved by Campbell voters in May, the projected property tax impact comes out to about 1.8755 cents for every $100 that a property is worth. For example, if the bond passes, a homeowner in Campbell whose home is valued at $200,000 could end up paying about $37.51 more per month in property taxes to the school district.
However, the tax increase would not affect the dollar amount owed by those who are 65 or older who have filed for the homestead exemption with the Hunt County Appraisal District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.