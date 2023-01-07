There’s a good chance that many of those who frequent the Tin Cup Tavern in Campbell or regularly tune in to episodes of Friendlee Live have heard the harmonica playing of Frank “Clancy” Prigmore as he skillfully accompanies Hunt County-area singers and songwriters.
With his bluesy soloing and the short fills he weaves in between vocal phrases, some might be surprised to learn that nearly 63-year-old Prigmore has only been seriously playing the harmonica for about 10 years.
“I bought my first harmonica when I was in the Army after I heard a soldier pull out a harmonica and play some bluesy things on it, and I thought it was interesting, but I just kind of fiddled around with it because I didn’t know what I was doing,” Prigmore said. “Later, when I was a fireman with the Richardson Fire Department, when we did public education skits, I was a clown and I played simple tunes on the harmonica.”
Although Prigmore is mostly self-taught on the harmonica, he did have formal musical training earlier in his life as a student in Greenville ISD, where he played the trumpet in band and sang in the choir. This background has contributed to Prigmore’s ability to learn the harmonica mostly by ear.
Around 2011, Prigmore began participating in jam sessions and open mic nights, and he eventually caught the attention of Texas country/Americana singer-songwriter Jeff Hopson.
“I got a phone call, and this guy told me he was Jeff Hopson and that he had heard that I was a ‘really good harmonica player,’ and he was asking me to come play at an open mic he was hosting at The Tavern (on Main Street in Richardson). I thought it was a joke that one of the other firemen was playing on me,” Prigmore said.
“Eventually, he talked me into going,” Prigmore continued. “When I got there, Jeff was already on stage, and when he saw me come in with my case (of multiple harmonicas in various keys), he stopped playing and asked, ‘Are you Clancy?’ and when I told him I was, he introduced me to the crowd and called me on stage.
“It was definitely a deer in the headlights kind of thing, where people would call out songs, I’d say ‘OK’ and ask what key it was in and just tried to keep up the best I could.”
At that same open mic night, Hopson introduced Prigmore to two other harmonica players, Kyle Wade Smith and Lonesome Jim Littleton, who noticed that Prigmore was playing “straight harp,” meaning he was using harmonicas in the same key as the song he was playing.
“They asked me if I ever played ‘cross harp,’ and when I told them I didn’t really know what that meant, they just looked at me as if to say, ‘Boy, you’re as green as the grass,’ or like I’d just fallen off the orange cart,” Prigmore said with a laugh.
Soon after hearing about “cross harp,” Prigmore learned that it involved playing a harmonica a diatonic fourth above the key of the song. In other words, using a harmonica in the key of G to play on a song that’s in the key of D (since G is the fourth note in the D major scale) or using an D harmonica in the key of A, and so forth. The sound of cross harp is one that’s especially common in blues, but has spread into other genres like country and rock.
“When I learned how cross harp works, first, I realized that I had to buy some more harmonicas. Then, I started downloading a bunch of blues backing tracks off the Internet, and I would just sit in front of the computer and record myself while I practiced playing along with them,” Prigmore said.
After taking some time off to become comfortable with cross harping, Prigmore gave Hopson a call and joined up with him, Smith and Littleton at Hawgs N Dawgs in McKinney.
“When I played that night, Kyle Wade’s jaw dropped to the floor and Jim Littleton’s eyes shot wide open,” Prigmore said. “They told me they’d never heard someone go from the level I was at when they first heard me to where I was at that night so quickly.”
Despite how impressed his fellow musicians were with his playing, Prigmore declined invitations to gig more regularly, as he was still committed to his job as a firefighter and wanted to make sure to stay rested and in good shape.
While he loves music and playing the harmonica, Prigmore feels as though being a firefighter is his “true calling,” owing to lessons learned from his more reckless youth.
“Through all the stuff I’ve been through, when I was partying and drinking in college, then when I broke my back and leg multiple times riding broncs, God steered me toward the Army and it changed my life,” Prigmore said. “He was telling me that he had a purpose for me and that the reason why he’d let me live through all that was to train me to be a fireman so I can save lives.
“As a fireman, I’ve helped deliver 17 babies, I’ve basically brought people back from the dead, and I’ve put out fires with as little as a vegetable sprayer,” Prigmore said. “I left my life with God.”
Though now retired as a firefighter, Prigmore’s servant’s heart has continued to guide him in a variety of ways. These have included organizing several Wounded Heroes Benefit Concerts and being a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
“With the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, we help out our own a lot with things like financial problems,” Prigmore said. “With the group, I’ve also kind of become a go-to guy that people know they can ask for advice on how to help a veteran who needs it.”
Nowadays, Prigmore enjoys playing the harmonica at “places that are close,” like the Tin Cup Tavern in Campbell, Sweetwater Grill in Rockwall, and the Texan Theater in Greenville.
“When I play, I can’t really explain it, but I just listen to the song, the music enters my ears and runs through the ‘computer’ in my head and what I play just comes out,” Prigmore said humbly. “I just hear it, I feel it, and when I close my eyes, I can visualize it, if that makes sense.”
