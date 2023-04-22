Classic children’s songs like “The Wheels on the Bus” and “The Hokey Pokey” have long been a favorite in pre-school and elementary classrooms. With their repetitive, predictable patterns in which only one element changes per verse, such songs can be very effective when it comes to teaching young children how to associate words with the people, places, things, actions, and states of being they represent.
In keeping with this approach to teaching and learning is Hunt County children’s author David Canzoneri, of Campbell, who recently published his third book, titled “Tick Tock Tickle Bug.”
Beginning with reminders about appropriate tickling and touching, the book kicks off its rhythmic alliterative pattern with “Tick Tock Tickle Bug, tickle tickle ted, I’m going to tickle you on your …” with the opposite page finishing the rhyme with “head.”
Similarly to how “Tick Tock Tickle Bug” offers a fun way for kids to review parts of the body and also quickly find words that both rhyme and make sense in the given context (as they try to predict the last word of each verse), another one of Canzoneri’s books, “So Did I,” plays with a call and response pattern that humorously illustrates the difference that a simple pronoun change can make.
For example, one “verse” of the book goes like this:
“I went down to breakfast.”
Response: “So did I.”
“I made some toast.”
Response: “So did I.”
“I left it in the toaster too long.”
Response: “So did I.”
“...and it caught on fire.”
Response: “So did I.”
Punch Line: “You did?”
“The ‘teller’ changes the pronoun to refer to an object instead of himself, and when the listener responds, ‘So did I,’ the results are hilarious,” Canzoneri says on his website. “One little pronoun change makes a world of difference. Kids are throwing their heads back and guffawing when I read it to them.
“It is so fascinating to watch them then try to tell their own episodes,” Canzoneri continued. “They often struggle to get to the punch line until they catch on to the necessary pronoun switch.
“Then, they are off and running with a favorite new game.”
While Canzoneri didn’t publish his first children’s book until he was close to his 63rd birthday in 2018, his writing style was shaped by a lifetime of experiences as a bookstore manager, a father of four children, a kindergarten teacher, and as a friend of well-known children’s author Bill Martin, Jr. (of “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Did You See?” fame).
During his 17 years as manager at Cornerstone Bookstore in Commerce, Canzoneri compiled and continually updated an annual “children’s book catalog” that would contain “more than 500 of the best titles in juvenile literature each year.”
“I read thousands of children’s books annually,” Canzoneri said. “I perused all the publishers’ juvenile catalogs and read reviews in professional journals to find the best children’s books. From that research, I created the Cornerstone children’s book catalog.”
The focus that Canzoneri put on promoting quality children’s books at Cornerstone eventually attracted the attention of prolific children’s author Bill Martin, Jr., who ended up regularly selecting the store as the scene of his annual literacy conference in the late 1980s.
Through the bookstore and the conferences, Canzoneri met and spoke with several teachers, children’s authors and illustrators.
“Over the years, I met thousands of teachers and developed a pretty good nose for what they were looking for in children’s literature,” Canzoneri said. “I met and worked with hundreds of the industry’s leading authors and illustrators … I was privileged to get to hear most of these authors and illustrators speak and demonstrate their craft.
“I learned from each of them and count many of them as dear friends,” he added.
However, with Martin’s failing health (and death in 2004), Cornerstone Bookstore closed in 2002, and Canzoneri entered another chapter in his professional life as a kindergarten teacher.
“I was hired as a kindergarten teacher at the prompting of several presenters from the conferences who thought my knowledge of children’s books and my interaction with teachers over the years had built within me the necessary tools for teaching,” Canzoneri said. “I was surprised to find how much I enjoyed teaching young children.”
It was during Canzoneri’s time as a kindergarten teacher that he gained a “driver’s seat” perspective on what kinds of books could be especially helpful for children of that age, and was a driving inspiration behind his eventual decision to start writing children’s books, himself.
“My desire to provide them with quality literature has pushed me to write books that I wish I could find on store shelves,” he said. “Many of my stories have that educational focus behind them.”
In addition to his background as a bookseller and a teacher, Canzoneri’s experience as a father and grandfather has also provided inspiration, and even source material, for his books.
“[Some of the books] have grown out of stories I told or games I played with my own four children as they grew up,” Canzoneri said.
The lasting mark that Canzoneri’s rhymes, games and lessons had on his children is also evident in that two of his children, Bryant Canzoneri and Christina Darty, have illustrated his books.
All three of Canzoneri’s books, “Brush Your Little Pearly Whites,” “So Did I” and “Tick Tock Tickle Bug” are available for purchase through his website, www.woodfrostpublishing.com, as well as through Amazon and other online booksellers.
Canzoneri also often makes appearances at brick and mortar bookstores and libraries throughout the area, where he can be seen accompanying himself on the guitar as he sings the songs in his books (and maybe performing a magic trick or two) for crowds of youngsters.
