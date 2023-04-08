“So, what is it exactly that labels one a serial killer?” the back-cover teaser for a novel titled “Willow’s Flame” asks matter-of-factly.
“Is it the amount of people that you kill, statistically speaking? What if the killing is within reason? Can the murder, or murders, be justified? If the world is a better place without the people who are killed, is it really such a tragedy?”
In striking contrast to the cold, dissociative tone of the passage above is its author, Stephanie Fields, a friendly and bubbly former English teacher from Campbell who only recently started seriously pursuing a career in writing.
“I know it sounds cliché, but I always wanted to write a book, so I took some things that I’d experienced in life along with dreams I’d had and also drew inspiration from movies and shows that I like, then used all of that to write stories,” Fields said. “It was just something that I needed to do.”
While “Willow’s Flame” is Fields’ first full-length novel, she initially self-published three short stories – “Deflated,” “Under” and “Mirror” – in May 2021, all of which are psychological and or supernatural thrillers.
“‘Deflated,’ ‘Under’ and the beginning of ‘Mirror’ were all literal dreams that I’ve had,” Fields said. “I was on nightmare meds but was still having them, so I started journaling my dreams in an attempt to manage them – because a popular belief is that keeping a dream journal helps with that.
“So, yeah, the beginning of ‘Mirror’ was taken from a dream where I was trying to break out of a glass box and no one could see or hear me because I was dead,” she explained.
Like some authors of dark fiction, Fields uses her writing as a cathartic release from trauma and anxiety.
“My writing is a release, or I guess you could say that it’s kind of a way for me to get revenge on all those things – and then people read them and they’ll say, ‘Wow. This is cool,” she added with a laugh.
While Fields’ three initial stories were self-published and received modest attention, her novel “Willow’s Flame,” was published by Pen It! Publications, and has already been receiving several positive reviews from readers on websites like Amazon and Goodreads.
The thriller tells the story of Willow, a woman in an apparently unraveling marriage who gets caught up in a romantic affair with another man. The story is told from multiple points of view, with chapters being narrated by four different characters:
• Willow, who begins the story laying bruised, bloody and muddy in a field (but still alive), and the rest of the novel is a flashback;
• Neil, Willow’s husband, who tells of his suspicion of Willow and anger over his marriage failing;
• Brock, Willow’s lover (who is also married), who tells of his intense love of Willow and his need to have her to himself, and;
• Pauleen, Willow and Neil’s nosey neighbor, who shares her observations and what she hears through the thin walls.
“This author has a very unique writing style,” a review of the book on Goodreads began. “I am intrigued with how she layered this book so well, writing in multiple narrative perspectives (POV).
“The story itself was different (in a good way) from any book I’ve read in quite awhile,” the review continued. “Willow’s Flame starts out as a complex read in the beginning that kept my brain on its toes and continues to progress with pulsating intensity, ending with a wicked twist.
“The emotional bond she creates between the reader and characters takes you on an emotional tailspin,” the reviewer added.
As for her decision to tell her story from multiple first-person perspectives, Fields said that the approach stemmed from her wanting to flesh the characters out as much as possible.
“I actually don’t read a lot of books that are written through multiple perspectives, and I know it confuses some people, but writing it that way made it easier for me to put myself into each character’s shoes,” Fields explained.
Currently, Fields is in the process of finishing two books – a sequel to “Willow’s Flame” titled “Willow’s Crush,” which is in its later stages of the publication process, and “I Am Rotten,” for which she is still working on her first draft.
“One of the things I did a lot more with ‘Willow’s Crush’ compared to ‘Willow’s Flame’ is giving the characters more internal dialogue,” Fields said. “It’s a sequel to ‘Willow’s Flame,’ and if people still seem interested enough, I may write a prequel, for a total of three books in the series. The target publication date for ‘Willow’s Crush’ is this July.”
For “I am Rotten,” Fields is drawing upon her small town roots by setting it in a fictionalized version of Jefferson, Texas.
“In ‘Rotten,’ I’m picking out a lot of things, like calling the town Jefferson, Texas, but I mixed in things from Campbell, like the school’s mascot being the Indians,” she said. “While it’s not part of the ‘Willow’ series, it’s also a psychological thriller.
“I’m always putting things that are personal in my stories, and ‘Rotten’ has a lot of (emotional) triggers in it, so I have to take breaks from it sometimes,” Fields added.
Despite all the hard work Fields is putting into her writing, she says the feedback she gets from readers through social media helps keep her motivated.
“Sometimes when I’m writing, I start feeling insecure or like I’m sounding a little too much like an author I like,” she said. “This is where people cheering me on on social media helps motivate me.”
Fields’ books can be purchased online through Amazon and many other book retailers. Copies of “Willow’s Flame” can also be purchased at Greenville’s own A New Chapter Bookstore (at 111 Taylor Plaza Drive). W. Walworth Harrison Public Library also has a copy available for checkout.
Anticipating the publication of “Willow’s Crush” in July, Fields plans to have copies to sell at Author Con in Richardson on July 14 and 15, and at W. Walworth Harrison Public Library on Saturday, July 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.