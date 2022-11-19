The City of Caddo Mills will get into the Christmas spirit with the lighting of the city’s very first Christmas tree and a movie-themed Christmas parade.
• The Caddo Mills Economic Development Committee is hosting the Christmas Tree Lighting, with festivities starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 30, next to the fire station in downtown Caddo Mills.
The Light Up Main Street schedule also includes holiday music, food trucks and photos with Santa. The tree lighting is set for 7 p.m.
• The Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, with the theme of Christmas Movies is scheduled Dec. 3. Line up is at 4:30 p.m., judging at 5:30 p.m. and the start of the parade is at 6 p.m. Also, the Caddo Mills Fire Department will host a chili dinner fundraiser that night.
• The Caddo Mills High School Theater Department is presenting “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Caddo Mills Middle School. Tickets are $5 each.
• A Vendor Craft Fair is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at Caddo Mills High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.