Specialists in pyrotechnics and those wanting to learn more about the profession will be converging in Hunt County next month.
The spring Pyrofest event is scheduled the weekend of April 28-30. Pyrotechnic Artists of Texas (PAT) is hosting the event on the grounds of Nelson’s Fireworks, 2768 Interstate 30 in Caddo Mills. Hobbyists and those with professional fireworks display companies from across the state are being invited to participate. Some of the classes included this year include shell building, charcoal making, black powder, fuel mines, and more.
This year’s event is also scheduled to include a member showcase, offering an opportunity for PAT members to individually display their homemade items or specialty commercial items, such as shells, rockets, mines, girandolas, etc.
The showcase display is scheduled to begin shortly after sunset on Friday, April 28.
Participation in the member showcase is not required to participate in the Friday open shooting, which will commence after the member showcase.
The 2023 spring Pyrofest is also scheduled to include a Black Powder contest.
Additional information about the event and about Pyrotechnic Artists of Texas, based in Lewisville, is available at the organization’s website at www.fireants.org
Nelson’s Fireworks at the intersection of Interstate 30 and FM 1903 sits on what was once the family farm.
