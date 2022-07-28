Already a veteran of stock shows and working on her family's farm, 13-year-old Kayson McAfee of Caddo Mills is excited after recently being named the 2022 National Junior Miss Agriculture USA Queen.
With hopes of one day being a large animal veterinarian, Kayson enjoys sharing her passion for agriculture with others.
“My essay for the competition was about how agriculture is so much more than just livestock. It's gardening, it's wildlife management, it's canning jam and jelly … there are just so many different areas in agriculture,” Kayson said. “As a Junior Miss Agriculture Queen, I plan to go to stock shows and visit schools to talk to people about what ag is.”
One of Kayson's main current activities in agriculture is raising and showing goats and sheep at livestock shows.
“My family might be getting cattle in the future, so I might later show a heifer for the experience, but I mostly like working with goats and sheep,” she said.
In addition to showing animals, Kayson also enjoys making homemade goods to sell at Caddo Mills' Farmers Market and hunting with her father.
“My mom, my sister and I make jam, pickles and salsa to sell at the Farmers Market,” Kayson said. “I also like hunting, and I shot my first doe two hunting seasons ago and my first buck this last season.”
Kayson sees agriculture as something that brings her closer to her family.
“How much ag brings my family together was actually the topic of my speech for the National Miss Agriculture competition,” she continued. “Through ag, I get to spend so much quality time with them.”
Kayson is the daughter of Grant and Jeannie McAfee. She has been a member of Hunt County 4-H for four years and looks forward to participating in FFA in high school.
Miss Agriculture USA is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on positively promoting agriculture, and features queens of all ages. The national title has 10 different age categories: Tiny (2-3 years old), Future Little (4-5 years old), Little (6-7 years old). Petite (8-10 years old), Junior (11-13 years old), Teen (14-16 years old), Miss (17-20 years old), Ms. (21-30 years old/single), Mrs. (21-30 years old/married), and Elite (31 years old and older).
