Caddo Mills will be filled with live music and fun next weekend during the downtown Spring Fest.
The event is scheduled all day Saturday, March 26 and will feature performances by Southern Ride and 30 Miles East, as well as a Cornhole Tournament and the Farmers Market.
The Spring Fest is being presented by the downtown Caddo Mills businesses and the Caddo Mills Economic Development Corporation (EDC).
Diamond Sponsors for the Spring Fest include Butchermans, Dominique Horn w/W Lux Properties Group and Quality Care ER – Greenville. Multi-Platinum Sponsors include A&J Steel, Caddo Mills Fox Wash, Pardue Plumbing, Platinum Collision and Wrap Garage Inc. Platinum Sponsors include Atmos Energy, Caddo Mills YSA, Countrywide Homes, Greenville Family Enterprise and One Church.
The Farmers Market will be operating between 8 a.m. and noon, the Cornhole Tournament starts at 11 a.m and the live music begins at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Caddo Mills Booster Club is hosting the Cornhole Tournament, with registration of $40 per team and a $500 payout. Sign-ups and additional information are available by calling Cory Colwell at 903-268-3543.
The Farmers Market is organized by the Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce. Vendors wanting to participate or who may want more information can call Amy Goodman at 214-960-7312.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.