It's not uncommon to meet someone who belongs to a “military family,” but Robert Bostwick of Caddo Mills is a rarer case as he is a third-generation special operations soldier.
Now retired, Robert and his wife, Stephanie, own the B-Tactical gun range and store in Caddo Mills, but he took the time to speak at this month's Lunch Break Special at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum about his family's legacy of military service.
“I didn't really understand the uniqueness of what my situation was, being third generation, until I actually started looking into it,” Robert said. “We are three generations of special operations soldiers who participated in six wars.”
Bostwick's grandfather, Howard Edward Bostwick, first enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II and served as a paratrooper who jumped during the invasion of Normandy on D-Day. Years later, during the Korean War, he led a recon team in North Korea but was taken prisoner and remained MIA for more than two years.
“As you can imagine, the physical toll that being a prisoner took on him was pretty extensive,” Robert said. “He was captured in November 1950 and finally returned home three years later, in November 1953.”
Despite what he endured as a prisoner of war in Korea, Howard Bostwick continued with his military service with the 72nd Special Forces group, in which he led Operation White Star missions in Laos and Cambodia in the late 50s-early 60s, before the U.S.'s official entry into the Vietnam War.
“It was with this group that Howard helped with the transition into special operations as we think of them today,” Robert said.
Howard eventually retired in 1965 and passed away in 1993.
“I know I'd love to hear some of his stories,” Robert said.
As for Robert's father, Michael Lynn Bostwick, he enlisted in 1966 during the Vietnam War, where he too served as a paratrooper. From 1967 through 1969, Michael served as an assistant recon team leader on multiple deployments, in which he was wounded twice.
After the Vietnam War, Michael served as an Airborne instructor in Georgia until he retired in 1986.
“Me and my siblings were mostly born in Georgia while he was an instructor,” Robert said.
As for Robert himself, his special operations career has taken him through two branches of the military and at least three different defense contractors and agencies.
Robert's service initially began when he enlisted in the Army during the Bosnian War, where he served with the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron and was also, like his father and grandfather, a paratrooper. Eventually, he was ordered by a commander to go to college for officer training.
“I laughed and said, 'Man, mo one in my family has ever done that, so I don't think I'm the right guy,' but he told me I was gonna do it, so I was transferred to Texas A&M University-Kingsville's ROTC, where I was ranger platoon commander,” Robert said. “I was there until just after 9/11.”
After his stint at A&M-Kingsville, Robert submitted multiple applications for special operations but was denied each time.
“It was very discouraging, but I spoke about it with my dad and he suggested that I look into switching branches, which is something I hadn't even thought of before,” he said. “Then, when I looked at how special operations was being developed, I decided to switch to the Air Force.”
While in the Air Force, Roberts initially served in Operations Iraqi Freedom but it wasn't long before he was sent to Afghanistan.
“After my first time in Iraq, I was back home on leave and I was making wedding plans with my wife, when we were engaged at the time, but the U.S. military called with other plans,” Robert said.
While deployed in Afghanistan, Robert was quickly faced with both a harsh environment and eventually took on a solo mission.
“It was completely different terrain from Iraq. I went from flat desert to a mountain area … and when I say 'mountain area,' that can't be overstated. I've never been in that harsh of an environment in my life, not even in training,” he said.
“We were a group of three and two days in, I lost my first guy and we had to go back and do a body recovery,” Robert continued. “I sent the other guy to deliver the body, so it became just me and one junior operator on a base, who was helping me take care of my equipment.
“It was not ideal.”
After retiring from the Air Force in 2006, Robert went on to work for security company Triple Canopy, and went back to Iraq. Later, he got a job at L3 Communication (now L3Harris) in which he traveled to several countries in the Middle East, Europe and Africa gathering intelligence on terrorist groups and passed them along to U.S. Special Operations Command. After his time with L3, he joined the CIA and was soon sent to the boarder between Pakistan and Afghanistan with a mountain team.
Robert's time with the CIA would eventually prove to be his last time with special operations before finally retiring in 2021 after suffering a severe leg injury.
“We were sent into a part of the mountains that was so inaccessible that the military had given up on it,” Robert said. “About 15 minutes after getting off the phone with Stephanie and Piper (his wife and daughter), I had to cross a stretch of wide, open terrain where there was nothing obstructing the view of the enemy.
“I felt my knee leg fly back and thought the guy in front of me had kicked me, but I had been shot. What had happened was a bullet had essentially blown my calf off and traveled into my leg, but after numerous surgeries, doctors were able to get the bullet out.”
