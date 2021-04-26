The city of Caddo Mills will be celebrating its high school’s namesake during the annual Fox Fest next weekend, with a full schedule of planned activities; everything from a run, to best dressed to a hot dog eating contest.
The Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Fox Trot 5K Run on May 1 followed by the Fox Fest. The Fox Trot starts at 8 a.m., followed at 9 a.m. with a one mile fun run. Registration will take place on Main Street and the awards ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m.
The vendor booths will open at 8 a.m. and the official kick-off ceremony is set for 9:50 a.m. During the day there will be pony rides, water balls, a jump house, games and local entertainment.
The hot dog eating contest is at 11:30 a.m., with turtle races at 1 p.m. and a best dressed pet contest at 1:30 p.m.
Those wanting more information can call Barbara Kellett at 214-524-1190, Amanda Clayton at 469-534-6495 or visit the Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
