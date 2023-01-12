A Hunt County man escaped injury in a three-vehicle crash last weekend in Wood County that claimed the lives of three people.
The accident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 69, about one mile southeast of Alba, the Department of Public Safety reported.
The DPS indicated that a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview was traveling southeast on the highway. The Hyundai crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane and collided head on with a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Ashley A. Martin, 44, of Allen, the DPS reported.
A 2020 Dodge Ram 3500, driven by Frank J. Schweighart, 64, of Caddo Mills and towing a 2003 Kearney Gooseneck trailer, collided with the passenger side of the Explorer and continued into the trees on the south side of U.S. 69, according to the DPS.
Sammons, Martin and Aiden Wood, 16, of Allen, who was passenger in the Explorer, were all were killed in the accident. Schweighart was not injured, according to the DPS.
The accident remained under investigation Wednesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety Office in Emory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.