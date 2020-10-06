Officials with the Caddo Mills Independent School District are hosting a public meeting tonight about the district’s $90 million bond proposal on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“The purpose of the bond election is to build a new high school, update safety and security on all campuses, to provide inclusive playgrounds at both elementary schools and renovations in various areas throughout the district,” said Superintendent Luke Allison.
The meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. at Kathryn Griffis Elementary School, 3639 FM 1565. A previous meeting was held at Lee Elementary.
In an announcement, Allison noted the bonds are needed to address rapid student growth in the district.
“Our middle school is over capacity at this time and our high school is at capacity,” Allison said, adding that as many as 3,000 homes are planned for development in the next decade.
“Our elementary schools have a little room for growth, but with the homes being built, we have to have a plan moving forward,” Allison said. The district’s student population is expected to almost double in the next 10 years.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election is scheduled Oct.13-30 in two locations only in Hunt County. Early voting will take place at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. Voting at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except for Oct. 18 and 20 when it will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Oct. 24 between 8 a.m. and noon and on Oct.25 from 1-5 p.m.
Applications for ballots by mail are due by the close of business on Oct. 23.
