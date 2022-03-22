Students at Caddo Mills High School will be spending three days this week learning lessons of the dangers of drinking and driving.
The Caddo Mills ISD is hosting a Shattered Dreams program, which was scheduled to begin Monday.
The most vivid portion of the effort is scheduled at the high school today, according to Shannon Milton RN, the district’s nurse.
“We will have a mock crash starting at 9:20 a.m.,” Milton said. “It will be in the parking lot.”
Students at the high school will be brought to the scene and shown the graphic display, which recreates the tragic and often fatal consequences that can occur due to driving while drunk or impaired. First responders and law enforcement will arrive on the scene and the road in front of the high school will be closed for a short time this morning during the event.
“This is all staged and the students are only acting, but we want this to look as real as possible,” Milton said. “On Wednesday there will be a memorial assembly, followed by a mock trial. “Both of those will occur in the high school gymnasium.”
Organizers of the program, which is similar to the Shattered Dreams event conducted at Greenville High School earlier this year, say the program is designed to help promote responsible decision-making among high school students regarding underage drinking and impaired driving, by showing them how irresponsible choices can destroy all dreams.
Anyone wanting additional information about Shattered Dreams or the events scheduled during this week’s program can contact Caddo Mills High School at 903-527-3164.
