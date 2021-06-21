An area city is getting a head start in hosting its Independence Day festivities.
The Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce is presenting the Independence Celebration Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Parade participants are asked to line up and decorate entries at 9 a.m. at the corner of First and Greenville streets.
Foot power, hoof power, paw power or battery-operated power entries will be allowed in the parade.
The parade route is from Greenville Street to Main Street and the Caddo Mills Senior Citizens Center.
The day will also include the presentation of awards and prizes for the most patriotically dressed adult and child, the most patriotically dressed overall, the best decorated foot power, the best decorated paw power and the best decorated battery power entry.
All proceeds benefit the Caddo Mills Senior Citizens Center.
Additional information is available online at caddomillschamberofcommerce.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.