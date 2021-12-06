The public will have a chance this week to meet the new chief executive officer for Hunt Memorial Hospital District, while also congratulating the retiring CEO.
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours event, between 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday in the first floor atrium of the Hunt Regional Medical Center, 4215 Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville.
The evening will include a retirement party for the outgoing CEO Richard Carter, and an opportunity to meet new CEO Lee Boles, as well offer as an update on the ongoing expansion at the facility.
The Hunt Memorial Hospital District (HMHD) board of directors announced Boles’ selection to the position in October.
Carter is retiring at the end of the year following a 25-year tenure with the organization.
Boles has served as the chief financial officer for Hunt Regional Healthcare since March 2015. Prior to joining HMHD, Boles was CFO at multiple hospitals.
