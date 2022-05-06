Looking beyond Saturday’s elections to the next big voting event, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is scheduled to stop in Hunt County this weekend as part of his campaign for the Republican Party nomination for Texas Attorney General in the May 24 runoff election.
Bush is facing incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton for the GOP nod and is scheduled to appear at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the upper level of Landon’s Winery, 2508 Lee St. in Greenville. The event is being hosted by Roxanne Turner and Tim Stainback and light refreshments will be provided.
Bush is scheduled to appear earlier Saturday morning during a Republican event at Pioneer Cafe in Sulphur Springs.
Bush and Paxton are squaring off as neither received more than 50% of the votes statewide from among four candidates running in the March 1 Republican Party primary.
In Hunt County, Paxton received 1,276 votes to 626 votes for Bush.
Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski are seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the Attorney General’s Office. The winner will square off against the winner of the Bush/Paxton contest in November.
Early voting for the March 24 runoff elections is scheduled May 16-20.
