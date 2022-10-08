With drought conditions in Hunt County persisting, and with firefighters battling multiple blazes in recent days, the Hunt County Commissioners Court is considering renewing a ban on outdoor burning.
“It is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting,” said David Alexander of the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Alexander said there is no guarantee a burn ban will be re-implemented in Hunt County, “but they do want to discuss and consider it.”
The meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom.
An outdoor burn ban in Hunt County was placed into effect on July 5 due to extremely hot and dry conditions. The ban was lifted on Sept. 2 after a heavy showers and storms rolled through the area.
Since then, however, no significant precipitation has fallen across the county. On Friday morning, the National Weather Service forecast was calling for only a slight chance of showers Wednesday of next week.
In the meantime, Collin and Rockwall counties maintained their burn bans and Fannin County also added a ban on outdoor burning as the wildfire danger level continued to increase across the region.
During the past two weeks, Hunt County fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service have been dealing with several major grass and structure fires, the largest occurring Thursday afternoon. The Lone Oak, Campbell, Cash and Greenville fire departments responded to a fire that eventually grew to multiple alarms on a property in the 5400 block of U.S. 69 in Lone Oak. Additional units came from Rains County to battle the fire, which destroyed two homes. No one was injured.
The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that Hunt County and much of the surrounding area were listed under a “high” level of fire danger Thursday and Friday, with a forecast of a “very high” fire threat Saturday.
