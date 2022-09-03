Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, Hunt County has lifted the ban on outdoor burning.
But residents are being advised to continue using caution, as burning some items can still get them into legal trouble. Some gauges also show portions of the county remaining under significant drought conditions.
The burn ban, which was put into place on July 5, was pulled after the past few days of scattered, but at times heavy, showers and thunderstorms in and around Hunt County.
"We lifted the ban just a few minutes ago," David Alexander, with the Hunt County Fire Marshal's Office, said at 11 a.m. Friday as a heavy rain fell.
Alexander said that people can burn household trash, untreated wood, brush and trees. But controlled burns cannot be conducted inside an incorporated city. Burning is permitted only from sunup to sundown, and a responsible person must always be present during the burning.
Campfires and cooking on an open flame or fire pit is permitted.
However, burning is not allowed if the wind speed is 23 mph or greater and some items are never allowed to be added to a burn pile, including electrical insulation, tires, shingles, treated lumber, heavy oils or asphalt materials, plastic, rubber, metal, mattresses and furniture and potentially explosive materials or chemicals.
Anyone needing additional information on preparing for a controlled burn can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-408-4282.
Even with the rain, vestiges of the summer-long drought remained as of the end of the week. The most recent United States Drought Monitor, released Thursday, indicated most of Hunt County remained under a severe drought. Readings under the monitor were recorded Tuesday and revealed Hunt County, the eastern half of Collin County and much of Rockwall County were still measuring severe drought. Much of the surrounding area was listed as a moderate drought. Most of the region had been classified as “exceptional” drought — the highest measurement under the monitor — two weeks earlier.
Another report, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index — which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator of the potential for grass fires — showed portions of Hunt County were still under significant drought conditions Friday
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, meaning that it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Friday, readings under the index for Hunt County ranged from 271 to 671, with a countywide average of 523.
