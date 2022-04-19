Plans to bring the tantalizingly colorful fun of burlesque back to Greenville for a second “Cabaret for a Cause” are under way.
Back in April 2018, a charity burlesque show put on by the 100% volunteer performance group Troupe De Lish raised nearly $2,600 for Women in Need, a non-profit that focuses on helping victims of domestic violence by providing safe shelter, clothing, legal advocacy and counseling.
“It was just an amazing group of souls to work with, and working toward a common goal of awareness,” said Erica Painter, the organizer of the event. “We are still recruiting for the next show in October.”
At the previous Cabaret for a Cause event, 35 or so ladies and gentlemen from the Hunt County area who made up Troupe De Lish danced, sang, and otherwise entertained with more unusual acts like angle grinding (in which an angle grinder is dragged across a metal garment to produce sparks).
It was held in the courtyard of the Corner Street Pub.
“We consider it performance art,” Painter said of the previous event. “I know some people like to put other labels on it, but it’s performance art.”
Those interesting in helping with this year's Cabaret for a Cause, which is planned for October, can contact Painter through her Facebook page.
