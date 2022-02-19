Life can change in an instant.
Just ask Brady Winans of Caddo Mills or Scott Dean of Terrell. Longtime friends and seasoned anglers with 70-plus years of boating experience between them, the two men were out for a casual morning of fun fishing on Dec. 12 that ended in a tragic boat crash before either angler got a chance to make the first cast.
In hindsight, Winans says their lives were forever altered by a rogue fog bank at the southern reaches of Cedar Creek Reservoir.
“I should have died in this deal, but I was spared for a reason,” Winans said from his hospital bed at UT Health in Tyler. “I’ve had a lot of time to myself over the last six weeks to think back and ask why. If nothing else, I hope to send a strong message to others: “Never underestimate the fog. Fog is like blindness. Whether you are going fishing or heading to work, if you encounter fog, do not underestimate it.”
Winans, 46, said it was chilly 28 degrees and clear as a bell when they launched at the Log Cabin ramp that fateful Sunday morning.
“Our plan was to run to the dam and fish around the rocks,” he said. “We’ve caught ‘em good down there this time of year.”
The game plan turned ugly not long after Dean’s 21-foot bass boat rounded the main lake point at the mouth of Caney Creek and headed south toward the lake’s rock-cluttered dam, about 3/4 mile away.
Dean said he could tell from a considerable distance that the dam was obscured by a thick blanket of fog he believed to extend about 1/4 mile out into the lake. The angler said it was clear running to the outer edge of the fog bank, where he backed off the throttle and brought the boat off pad.
“I looked down at my graph and it appeared we were still 200-300 yards from the dam,” Dean said. “Just as the bow of the boat started riding up I could tell something didn’t look right ahead of us. A few feet closer and I knew what the deal was. I apparently misjudged and entered the fog faster than I should have. Plain and simple.”
Veering left or right wasn’t an option at that point. Seconds later, the boat slammed head-on into the rocks, its bottom taking the brunt of the hit. Dean said game wardens estimate the boat was moving about 40 mph when it collided with the dam.
The impact threw Dean into the drivers’ console and sent Winans tumbling across the front deck. His legs tangled in the trolling motor and electronics.
Luckily, the forward momentum pushed the boat’s nose far enough up the embankment that Winans missed the rocks when he was ejected over the bow.
“That’s what saved me,” Winans said. “If we’d hit at an angle the boat probably would have flipped and thrown us both into the rocks.”
Amazingly, the angler is able to recall the entire incident as it unfolded.
“I can still see it all vividly in my mind,” he said. “My right leg hit the trolling motor and broke it completely off the boat. Then my body spun around and my left ankle hit the graphs and the trolling motor prop. I did two somersaults and landed flat of my back in the grass above the rocks. I can still hear the crunch of the grass as my head spun through it before I landed.”
Dean was taken to an Athens hospital and released after treatment for a facial fracture.
Winans wasn’t so lucky.
Paramedics discovered a compound fracture in his right femur, and he was taken by CareFlite to Tyler. There, doctors administered three units of blood. They found he had additional fractures in his left leg, a broken back, a broken clavicle and two busted ribs. He was placed in a medically induced coma for three days and spent six days in intensive care.
Winans’ hospital stay has lasted the better part of two months thus far. He has endured multiple surgeries with more to come and will undergo several more weeks of rehabilitation with the focus that he will eventually be able to learn how to walk again.
“It’s a bad break in life, but I’m going to conquer it I promise you,” Winans said. “My wife and I have two little boys, Charlie (4) and Jensen (7). They are my world. Right now all I can think about is getting home to them.”
Not surprisingly, the pain has been excruciating at times. The mental battle also has been taxing, but Winans claims he has managed to stay on top of it through the support of family, close friends and a tightly woven fishing community composed of hundreds of buddies he never knew he had.
The pep rally of support has extended well beyond phone calls and text messages, too.
When doctors awoke Winans from the barbiturate-induced coma, he learned of GoFundMe accounts and a benefit fishing tournament in his name with raffle and online auction prizes worth thousands, all in behalf of his family.
Someone even created Winans a personal hash tag that fittingly reads #buildbackbrady. He said Bassmaster Elite Series pro Ray Hanselman of Del Rio called to ask permission to include the hashtag on his boat wrap for upcoming 2022 tournament season.
The upcoming benefit team tournament is set for Feb. 27 on Lake Tawakoni, Winans’ home lake. Entry fee is $200 with 50 percent of the entry fees going to Winans’ family. Raffle tickets cost $20. Tickets are available at Southwestern Parts and Service (214-630-8161), Brannons Bass Shop 903-732-3422 and Lake Fork Marina (903-765-2764).
“It’s easy to starting think the worst, but with as many people as I have behind me right now there is no way can be get down,” Winans said. “My head is up, my chest is high and I wake up every morning ready to go to the gym and do the work. I want to get back to where I was.”
As he navigates the long and bumpy road to recovery, Winans reminded the fishing community to keep Dean in mind, as well.
“This whole deal has been really hard on him,” Winans said. “I had to make him leave here every day when I first went in the hospital. We’re tight friends. We argue like brothers when we’re fishing, but we’d give one another a kidney. I can’t wait for us to get back on the water again.”
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by email, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
