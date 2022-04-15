Rockwall and The Bucket Ministry will host an event on May 7 aimed at improving the lives of thousands of people living in the slums of Kibera, Kenya.
The Bucket Ministry is a group of people who are committed to bringing the Gospel as well as the gift of clean water to underserved populations throughout the world. The ministry’s world headquarters is located in Rockwall at 303 E. Rusk St., which will be the site of the filter assembling event. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Organizers will attempt a new world record by assembling 25,000 Sawyer PointONE water filters in a single day. The Sawyer PointONE filter uses technology originally developed for kidney dialysis. Each filter allows water to enter through the tiny pores of a membrane, leaving behind harmful bacteria that can cause cholera, typhoid and e. coli. The filters, which can last for more than 20 years and filter up to 1 million gallons, fit buckets that carry five gallons of water.
“The work we do at this event has the potential to radically change the lives of one in every 10 people living in one of the largest slums in the world,” said Christopher Beth, director of The Bucket Ministry. “The impact of this work will be felt for generations.”
Living conditions in the Kibera slums are shocking, according to the United Nations Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights. The average monthly income is equivalent to $26 per month, classifying the people as some of the poorest of the poor in the world. Living in squalor, the majority of residents are without sanitation, electricity and healthcare. Water is one of the most essential elements for survival – yet those in Kibera lack access to clean water.
“We hope this event encourages individuals to have a greater appreciation for clean water and develop a life-long passion for helping others,” said Beth. “We want people to know that it is possible to make a real difference for families across the globe.”
Organizers intend to close down Rusk Street and line it with assembly stations. Volunteers will be treated to music as well as food trucks offering a wide selection of cuisine. The work will be performed in shifts.
To register or sign up for the event as an individual or as a group, please email mike@thebucketministry.org or go to TheBucketMinistry.com and click on the Filter Assembling Event tab.
