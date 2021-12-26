Next month, the bridge connecting Hunt and Rains counties across Lake Tawakoni will officially be named in honor of a United States soldier whose life was lost in Afghanistan.
The Two-Mile Bridge was designated as of 12:01 a.m. Sept. 1 as the Staff Sgt. Shawn Henry McNabb Memorial Bridge, although no signs have been formally posted indicating the change.
Shawn McNabb’s father, Hunt County Justice of the Peace David McNabb, announced Tuesday that the SSG Shawn Henry McNabb Memorial Bridge dedication will be at noon on Jan. 15.
“The four lane bridge runs on State Highway 276 just east of West Tawakoni,” McNabb said. “There is a park on the Rains County side where the dedication will happen. There will be speakers and dignitaries present.”
Shawn McNabb, 24, was killed in a November 2009 helicopter crash while serving in Afghanistan with the 160th Special Operations Air Regiment (SOAR), known as the Night Stalkers. He attended school in Terrell and entered the Army right after graduating high school in 2003. Following his death, his body was flown into Majors Field in Greenville to be greeted by a huge contingent of supporters, including the Greenville Fire and Police Department honor guards and hundreds of people lining the streets carrying flags and wearing red, white and blue.
David McNabb is a retired driver/engineer with the Greenville Fire Department, lives in Poetry in far south Hunt County, and has often spoken of Shawn. He also has participated in the annual Carry The Load walk through Hunt County on Memorial Day weekend as a tribute to his son.
He has credited State Sen. Bob Hall and State Rep. Bryan Slaton for crafting the naming legislation that passed in March, as well as another former Greenville firefighter, David Worley.
