State transportation officials have announced a project that begins next week and will continue into the fall to replace four bridges on Hunt County roads.
The project will require road closures and detours.
The Texas Department of Transportation-Paris District said Highway 19 Construction LLC has been granted 229 working days, weather permitting, to complete the project valued at more than $1.3 million, with an anticipated completion date in November.
The contractor will replace one bridge at a time, starting on County Road 1032 at the Hickory Creek Tributary. Barricades for the project will be placed this coming Thursday and Friday.
The contractor anticipates starting work in August on two bridges on County Road 2132, one at the East Caddo Creek Branch and one at East Caddo Creek.
The contractor anticipates starting work in late November on the County Road 1031 bridge at the Hickory Creek Tributary.
Road closures will be in effect during the bridge constructions on County Roads 1032 and 2132. A detour will redirect traffic while work is underway on County Road 1031. Travelers are encouraged to use alternate routes while this project is underway.
Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
