The bridge connecting Hunt County and Rains County across Lake Tawakoni has been named in honor of a United States soldier whose life was lost in Afghanistan.
The Two-Mile Bridge was officially designated as of 12:01 a.m. Sept. 1 as the Staff Sgt. Shawn Henry McNabb Memorial Bridge.
“It is a law in the State of Texas,” said his father, Hunt County Justice of the Peace David McNabb.
Shawn McNabb, 24, was killed in a November 2009 helicopter crash while serving in Afghanistan with the 160th Special Operations Air Regiment (SOAR), known as the Night Stalkers.
Shawn McNabb attended school in Terrell and entered the Army right after graduating high school in 2003. Following his death, his body was flown into Majors Field in Greenville to be greeted by a huge contingent of support, including the Greenville Fire and Police Department honor guards and hundreds of people lining the streets carrying flags and wearing red, white and blue.
David McNabb is a retired driver/engineer with the Greenville Fire Department, lives in Poetry in far south Hunt County, and has often spoken of Shawn. He also has participated in the annual Carry The Load walk through Hunt County on Memorial Day weekend as a tribute to his son.
He credited State Senator Bob Hall and State Representative Bryan Slaton for passing the legislation in Austin, which passed in March, as well as another former Greenville firefighter, David Worley.
“He did it all,” McNabb said. “It was something of a goal for him.”
The renaming of the bridge went into effect with the passage of new laws adopted by the 87th Legislative Session.
McNabb said Hall and Slaton were among the dignitaries who were expected to attend a scheduled dedication ceremony, which was planned on or around Sept. 1, but which had to be postponed as both of the lawmakers were still in Austin during the current special session.
“We’re trying to get another date,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.