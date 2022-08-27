The 2022 Bras for the Cause Hunt County campaign hopes to spread a little magic – with a little help from Walt Disney.
Put them together and what have you got? Bibbidy BRABiddy Boo, the official theme for the 14th annual event, was unveiled during Thursday evening’s kickoff party at the Landon Winery in downtown Greenville.
A big crowd was on hand, preparing for this fall’s campaign to raise funds for promoting the awareness and prevention of breast cancer.
The Disney theme will be reflected in much of the upcoming event, which will celebrate all things associated with the House of Mouse.
The Brabie Award categories include princesses and villains, Pixar Pals, theme park icons, Disney sidekicks and more.
Thursday’s event also officially unveiled “Tubby,” Hunt Regional Healthcare’s new mobile mammography coach. The coach is named in memory of beloved local volunteer Tubby Adkisson. One of the Brabie Award categories is “Tubby’s Happily Ever After,” which will invite submissions demonstrating the importance of early detection by getting a mammogram. Bras for the Cause Hunt County dedicated the funds raised during the 2021 event toward the vehicle’s purchase and equipment.
Bras for the Cause Hunt County’s main event is scheduled the evening of Thursday, Oct. 13 in downtown Greenville. Dozens of elaborately decorated bras will be displayed in multiple locations alongside Lee Street. Those attending the event can purchase votes to support their favorite entries.
Those attending the kickoff received details on how to enter a bra and sign up to become sponsors. The also were able to pick up a yard sign and grab some official T-shirts.
Additional information about the Bras for the Cause Hunt County is available online at the event’s Facebook page.
