Now in its 15th year of helping Hunt County fight cancer, Bras for the Cause announced the theme for its major 2023 fundraising event at a kickoff party Thursday – “BRA Voyage” – which will be all about world travel.
With past themes bearing titles like “Bibbidy BRAbiddy Boo,” “BRA-stalgia,” “BRApocolypse” and “BRAllywood,” and with their volunteers referring to themselves as “big boobs” (and even “man boobs,” now), the group has always taken a playful, positive approach to dealing with a serious matter.
“Going back to when we started this, our mindset was always, ‘let’s have fun and let’s make a lot of money,’” founder Janeen Cunningham said.
At last year’s main Bras for the Cause event, the group raised more than $380,000. With those funds, Hunt Regional Healthcare was able to acquire a number of powerful cancer-fighting tools. And while Bras for the Cause is mostly associated with battling breast cancer, one of the group’s proudest purchases this year was that of a new Aquarius Urodynamics System for the hospital – a piece of equipment that’s as useful in protecting men’s health as it is for women’s health.
The Aquarius is often used in the diagnosis of urinary tract issues, but a large number of the hospital’s prostate cancer patients are also referred to urology for testing with the machine.
“Out motto has long been ‘someone you know has cancer,’ and we especially took that to heart when we helped buy the 4-D scanner for the hospital a few years ago, because that was something that could be used as much for men as it could for women,” said Pud Kearns with Bras for the Cause.
This year’s Bras for the Cause main event will be Thursday, Oct. 12 in downtown Greenville. The group encourages individuals, businesses and organizations to use their creativity to craft outlandish bras that fit the world travel theme to be entered into the bra contest. In the entry form for the contest, suggestions don’t stop at just famous landmarks, but also include: cultural traditions, different cuisine, animals native to various regions, and even the ocean and outer space.
Those wanting more details on how to give to the organization or how to build a bra and enter it into the contest can call 903-456-2257 or send an email to B4TCHuntCo@gmail.com.
