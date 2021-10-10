Entries will be accepted, and votes can be submitted online this week for the 2021 Bras For The Cause Hunt County.
Entries can be turned in at Landon Winery, 2508 Lee Street, between noon and 8 p.m. Monday or Tuesday. Entry forms will be available to fill out at the location. The official event, with the theme of “Brastalgia” is scheduled starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday along Lee Street in downtown Greenville.
Categories for "BRAstalgia" will feature each decade for the past century, from the Roaring 20s to the 2010s.
Winners of the coveted “Brabies” awards should be announced at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.
Those attending the event are able to purchase votes to support their favorite entries, with voting starting online and in person Thursday. Additional details are available at https://www.huntregional.org/foundation/bras-for-the-cause
The 2021 project is raising funds to purchase an upgraded Mobile Mammography Coach.
Additional details on Bras For The Cause Hunt County is available
Over the years, Bras For The Cause Hunt County has raised more than $1 million dedicated toward promoting the awareness and prevention of breast cancer.
The Bras For the Cause Hunt County Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/B4TCHuntCo
Those needing additional information can email B4TCHuntCo@gmail.com, or call 903-456-2257.
