We, at the Herald-Banner, have been absolutely moved by the love and sympathy that the community has shown after Brad Kellar’s passing Monday. It has been a testament to his hard work and sincere dedication to the City of Greenville and to Hunt County.
Please know that we will be using several of the comments that we have heard and read in a special tribute to Brad that will appear in this Saturday’s issue.
Also, funeral services for Brad are planned for 11 a.m. Monday, July 17 at Highland Terrace Baptist Church, and visitation will be Sunday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chapel at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home.
Finally, donations to Brad’s family are now being collected. Those who would like to give can bring any form of payment to the Herald-Banner office at 2305 King Street or Coker-Mathews Funeral Home at 5100 I-30 Frontage Road, or drop off a check or money order at the Chase Bank at 5906 Wesley Street made out to his son, Nickholas Bailey.
