To say that Jim Satterwhite, aka Boxcar Jim, is a railroad buff is an understatement. The always smiling train fan can be seen most Wednesdays as Friendlee’s overall-clad sidekick Boxcar Jim during “Friendlee Live!” at the Texan Theater. Avid trainspotter Satterwhite has even found a way to make a career out of his special interest in railway flat cars and tank cars with his company Coastline Texas, Inc.
He began riding trains as a young man and had the privilege of actually being a passenger on a train arriving at Greenville’s Katy Station.
“I’ve been riding trains all my life,” Satterwhite said. “My dad’s family had a farm in Cash. As a youngster, I lived in Greenville where my first memories were of my dad’s general store and gas station that was located where Enterprise-Rent-a-Car on Wesley St. is now.”
Satterwhite left Greenville when his father took jobs in Brigham City, Utah, and in Wichita, Kansas.
“After I graduated from high school in Wichita, Kansas, in 1965, I started my ‘senior trip’ from Wichita to Kansas City on the Santa Fe railroad,” he said. “Then in Kansas City, I boarded the Katy train which arrived in Greenville in May. Passenger service to Greenville ended soon thereafter during June 1965. What a fantastic journey! That was something that I think America has lost by not having the rails going anymore.”
As a young man, Satterwhite joined the U.S. Air Force.
“My first real duty station was at Mcchord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Washington,” he said. “I met my wife Nancy there. She was working at the NCO Club. We married in 1972. She kind of liked trains, but I really think she just tolerated them because of my interest.”
During his 20 years in the Air Force, Satterwhite was able to travel often by train in the U.S., but he also got to experience the railway systems of Turkey, Germany, France and Italy.
After being stationed in Alaska and Hawaii, he and Nancy moved to Pope Army Airfield at Fayetteville, North Carolina. From there, he retired, and they went to live in Henderson, Tennessee.
“In Hendersonville, we would always see country music stars such as The Statler Brothers, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty and the Oak Ridge Boys as they were buying groceries at the Food Lion,” Satterwhite said.
“While living in Tennessee, I went into railroad equipment sales. In the hospitality suite of a railroad trade show, the owner of a steel company yelled out, ‘Box Car Jim!’ when he saw me. That’s been my nickname since 1988.
“After Hendersonville, I took a job in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina. I sold luxurious private railroad cars. You could call them ‘Winnebagos on wheels.’ The owner offered to sell me the company but instead, we came to my former hometown of Greenville in 2001. The selling point here was the blue house on Stonewall. My wife fell in love with it, especially the sitting room upstairs. Greenville turned out to be our home for almost 20 years. My wife passed away last year.”
Satterwhite’s lifetime fascination with railroads led him to the creation of Coastline Texas Rail Services.in 2002. He is the CEO of the company that fabricates bridges and culverts from train cars.
“I supply bridges to farmers, ranchers, and construction companies,” he said. “I have provided them in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma and other places such as North Carolina and even to the island of Trinidad
“Lately, I’ve dropped off a bit and created a niche where I’m just concentrating on bridges and culverts. I begin by working with people who clean up railroad derailments. Some of those, I buy directly from the railroad. I have three plants that disassemble the cars and get them ready to turn into bridges. One is in Utah, one is in Gonzales, Texas, and another is in Danville, Illinois.
“Right now, I’m working with construction companies and projects in Arizona, Illinois and Louisiana. We are using railroad tank cars as culverts. A tank car has a jacket and then another inner tank inside. We take the inside tank out and sometimes it can be made into culverts which are up to 45 or 50 feet long.”
Over the years, Satterwhite has delivered train cars to some well-known customers.
“I got a caboose for George Kappas who was married to ‘The Brady Bunch’ star Florence Henderson,” he said. “It was on their property in southern California.
“I supplied a boxcar to a chateau and winery in France. The famous owner of the property, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, used the boxcar as the base for a giant sculpture that he created.”
Despite the availability of other forms of transportation, Satterwhite continues to enjoy riding the rails. Recently, he went on an Amtrak adventure with his cousin Bill Sampson. They traveled from Chicago to Seattle and then from Seattle to San Diego.
“Our idea was to travel on the train and to be comfortable by getting a bedroom,” Satterwhite said. “We would ride for 24 hours and then get off the train for 24 hours. Our first stop out of Chicago was at seven in the morning at Minot, North Dakota. We stayed at the Izaak Walton Hotel there. Then 24 hours later, we stopped at Portland and saw all the damage from the recent unrest in that city. At Yakima, Washington, it was amazing to see all of the apple orchards.”
From 2015 through 2018, Satterwhite was the co-owner of the online Hunt County News with Barney Wagner. After selling the Hunt County News to Friendlee and Gabe Medina, Satterwhite’s Boxcar Jim persona has remained a genial presence on Friendlee News and Friendlee Live!.
“Jim has been one of my best friends over the years,” said Gabe Medina, the co-owner and executive producer of Friendlee News. “He’s loyal and a joy to be around.”
Lonny Schonfeld of Lonny Schonfeld Entertainment and the host of Lonny J’s Rockin’ Oldies Show praised his longtime friend.
“Jim Satterwhite is without a doubt one of the most authentic, real, honest and good people that I know,” Schonfeld said. “He’s always there to help anybody who needs help. He’s a friendly guy. I could go on and on about Jim. I’m just glad that he’s my friend.”
