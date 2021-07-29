Setting a course toward its future, the Greenville City Council unleashed a $67 million spending plan to secure long-term water access and upgrade emergency services during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Taking advantage of the city’s growth and historically low-interest rates, the City Council unanimously approved certificates of obligation to pay for a 20-mile water pipeline from Lake Tawakoni to Greenville, an upgrade of the city’s emergency radio system and construct a new and state-of-the-art fire department headquarters.
“I think the aging system needs replacing,” said Councilman Tim Kruse. “The city definitely needs to move forward.”
Coupled with a voter-approved bond in May, Greenville is staking an investment of more than $120 million in capital improvements to shore up crumbling roads and infrastructure. The promise is that the repayment will not cost taxpayers.
“The Council has finally gotten to a place where we can fix all of this,” Councilman Al Atkins said.
The Council also got a good look at the horrendous state of Greenville’s roads, and Press Tompkins, the city’s public works director, gave an honest assessment.
“I hate to say it, the roads are in poor condition,” Tompkins said.
The most significant expense will be the 36-inch diameter pipeline that will connect Greenville to a more stable water supply at Lake Tawakoni. The project’s estimated cost is $50 million, and city leaders say it will provide a buffer against drought.
Tompkins told the City Council that the current water line is prone to breaks, often costing $60,000 to repair.
The certificates of obligation cover the pipeline, a city-wide radio system that will cost more than $8 million, and replace the fire administration building, costing more than $8 million.
Fire Chief Jeremy Powell made a presentation about the need to replace the radios and the headquarters. Powell said the city has limited capacity and reach with its communications between fire, police and public works. The radio system cannot penetrate many commercial buildings, and the city does not have a permanent place for a radio tower to operate the system. In turn, public safety officials are considering systems from L3 Harris and Motorola that would provide scalability and flexibility for the city’s communications.
Powell said the problems with the radios, including an inability to operate with other agencies, have been a long-standing problem. Powell said the city could also look to partner with other agencies to build a more reliable system.
When it comes to the fire administration building, Powell told the City Council the current building is no longer capable of serving the department’s needs, especially when it comes to training. To train firefighters in live-fire exercises, Powell said, requires leaving the area to facilities in College Station or Fort Worth. That expense can be considerable, Powell said.
The new fire administration would have a live-fire training complex, including a multi-story tower, and classrooms to learn technical rescue techniques. It’s these rescues, Powell said, that now make up the bulk of the department’s significant incidents. The new building would add the training facilities to grow, provide space for an emergency operations command center and possibly serve as a regional training hub for volunteers and other departments across northeast Texas.
The city’s bond advisors expect to offer bonds for sale in September. Tuesday night’s vote was the first step in issuing certificates of obligation, paid from the city’s general fund. Mayor Jerry Ransom has been vocal in taking advantage of low-interest-rate strategies to pay for improvements as the city is facing significant growth.
During a discussion about the upcoming 2021-2022 budget, City Manager Summer Spurlock forecasted a 64% increase in building permits and fees — mostly from new home construction. That growth will help offset the expense of the bonds in the coming years, city leaders argue.
The bond is also expected to pay for a new park, which wil cost about $325,000.
