A Collin County woman, indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter for allegedly fatally striking a pedestrian with her vehicle one year ago, is seeking a new bond before the scheduled start of her trial in November.
A hearing on the issue is scheduled Wednesday in the 354th District Court.
The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictment against Kimberly Lyle Arnold of Fairview in December 2019.
Arnold was scheduled to be arraigned and enter a plea of not guilty during a hearing in the court in January.
Instead, Judge Keli Aiken ordered Arnold to be be taken back into custody immediately, noting the bond was insufficient.
“Defendant tested positive for alcohol today in court after repeated violations with interlock device reported,” Aiken wrote.
Arnold was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center after the fatal crash and was released on $100,000 bond.
Arnold was reportedly released on bond again in May, but was booked back into the jail on a judge’s order on Sept. 15 and was being held without bail Tuesday.
Arnold is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in the court on Nov. 12, with the start of jury selection set for Nov. 16.
The Greenville Police Department responded at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 2019, to the 1500 block of Lee Street about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, Yolanda Garza of Greenville, was walking westbound on the north shoulder of the roadway. Arnold, the driver of a sports utility vehicle, was also westbound when the vehicle struck Garza and an additional vehicle.
The indictment alleged Arnold committed the manslaughter “by accident or mistake.”
Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.
