A bond reduction was denied Thursday for a former Wolfe City Police Department officer, charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a resident of the city.
Shaun Lucas was reported to have shot the unarmed Jonathan Price during an altercation on the night of October 3. Lucas, 22, of Greenville, remains in custody at the Collin County Jail, in lieu of $1 million bond on a charge of murder. He had filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking a reduction in his bond.
Judge Andrew Bench denied the proposed bond reduction during a hearing Thursday in the court.
Lucas has not yet been indicted in connection with the case. The Hunt County grand jury is scheduled to convene Friday for its monthly session.
It was not known as of press time if Lucas’ case will be presented to the panel.
