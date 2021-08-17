Voters in Hunt County will be making a decision this fall on whether to approve a $75 million bond to pay for a new jail and sheriff’s office.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court met Monday morning in a special session to consider adding a proposition on the Nov. 2 election ballot, calling for a $75 million dollar bond.
“To build a new jail complex, to include sheriff’s offices and also to allow for the expansion of not only future county buildings, but for the expansion of the jail itself as the need arises,” said County Judge Bobby Stovall.
Stovall said the original plan was to put the bond measure up for a vote next March.
“But counties can’t do it in even years due to the primaries and we didn’t want to wait another year,” he said.
The bonds would be used to replace the current Hunt County Detention Center, an option which has been discussed on multiple occasions in recent years.
“Hopefully we won’t run out of space in the next several decades,” Stovall said.
The measure passed on a unanimous vote of the commissioners.
The commissioners voted in June to retain the services of the firm of Grace Hebert Curtis Architects in Dallas to assist in the process.
In August 2019 multiple water leaks were being reported with the jail each day, along with doors which refused to open or close and portions of the floor occasionally rising and falling.
The current jail is rated to house 386 inmates and holds about 300 inmates each day.
County officials met in September 2019 with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards about the future of the jail, which at the time was one of more than a dozen across the state listed as being non-compliant with the state agency.
The issues found at that time were later successfully addressed to the satisfaction of the state.
The county had planned to take another 15 years to develop and build another detention center, but state officials indicated they would only approve a 10-year period.
An interim solution had been to use the former Hunt County Juvenile Detention Center facility for adult inmates, but the state agency also turned down that proposal, as the facility does not conform to disability standards, among other issues.
The jail inmate intake was allowed to be moved to the former juvenile center office and the county no longer kept federal inmates at the jail, which helped provide the county some time.
Earlier estimates said the new jail was likely to cost about $50 million, if it was built to the specifications of a recently opened facility in Rockwall County.
The official elections calendar through the Texas Secretary of State’s Office indicated Monday was the last day to order a general special election on a measure in November.
