A bond hearing has been scheduled for Shaun Lucas, the former Wolfe City Police Department officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Jonathan Price in Wolfe City.
Lucas was reported to have shot the unarmed Price during an altercation on the night of Oct. 3.
Lucas, 22, of Greenville, remained in custody Wednesday at the Collin County Jail, in lieu of $1 million bond on a charge of murder. He had filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking a reduction in his bond.
Judge Andrew Bench has scheduled a hearing on the writ for next Thursday, Nov. 19. It was not immediately clear whether Lucas will be at the hearing in person or whether, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the hearing will be conducted via Zoom.
The court was closed Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday.
A criminal complaint compiled by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons indicated the confrontation between Lucas and Price, 31, of Wolfe City was captured by a body camera. Simmons said that as Lucas arrived at the location about a reported disturbance and “possible fight in progress” that Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking “you doing good” multiple times.
Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain Price and grabbed his arm, using verbal commands that were unsuccessful. Lucas produced a taser and informed Price to comply or the taser would be implemented. Price began to walk away and Lucas deployed the taser, which was not effective.
Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the taser and Lucas discharged his firearm four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
The case has not yet been presented before the Hunt County grand jury for the consideration of an indictment. The grand jury is next scheduled to meet on Nov. 20.
